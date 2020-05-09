Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Liddell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Liddell

Notice Condolences

Frank Liddell Notice
Liddell Frank Raymond On 2nd May,
peacefully at Alice House Hospice, Frank aged 77 years. Dearly beloved husband of Anne, adored father and father-in-law of Raymond and Jenna, treasured granda of Olivia and Jasmine.
A private funeral service
will take place.
A memorial service in memory of Frank will take place at a later date, details of this are to follow.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu,
if so desired to Alice House Hospice. Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Services,
tel 01429-234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -