Liddell Frank Raymond On 2nd May,
peacefully at Alice House Hospice, Frank aged 77 years. Dearly beloved husband of Anne, adored father and father-in-law of Raymond and Jenna, treasured granda of Olivia and Jasmine.
A private funeral service
will take place.
A memorial service in memory of Frank will take place at a later date, details of this are to follow.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu,
if so desired to Alice House Hospice. Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Services,
tel 01429-234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 9, 2020