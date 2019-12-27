Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Sturrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Sturrock

Notice Condolences

Frederick Sturrock Notice
STURROCK Frederick Alan Peacefully at home on
14th December, Alan
aged 57 years.
Beloved son of the late Fred
and Joyce, much loved brother
of Jane and Frederick, dear
brother in law of Douglas and treasured uncle of Richard.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 3rd January at 10:30am in St Mary Magdalene Church, Hart prior to burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support and
St Mary Magdalene Church.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -