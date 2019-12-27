|
STURROCK Frederick Alan Peacefully at home on
14th December, Alan
aged 57 years.
Beloved son of the late Fred
and Joyce, much loved brother
of Jane and Frederick, dear
brother in law of Douglas and treasured uncle of Richard.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 3rd January at 10:30am in St Mary Magdalene Church, Hart prior to burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support and
St Mary Magdalene Church.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 27, 2019