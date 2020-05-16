Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geoff Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoff Stevens

Notice Condolences

Geoff Stevens Notice
STEVENS Geoff Peacefully in hospital on
May 11th with his loving
family close by his side,
Geoff aged 58 years.

Much loved partner of Geraldine, dearly loved step dad of Vicky
and Marie, beloved brother of Christine and also an adored
and devoted grandad of Thomas, Michael and Matthew.

Due to the current circumstances, Geoff's funeral service
shall be attended by
close family members only.

Donations in memory of Geoff
to Leukaemia UK my be sent c/o Irene Jessop Funeral Service,
Isla House, 81-83 Lanehouse Road, Thornaby. Tel : 01642 601736.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -