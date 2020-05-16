|
|
|
STEVENS Geoff Peacefully in hospital on
May 11th with his loving
family close by his side,
Geoff aged 58 years.
Much loved partner of Geraldine, dearly loved step dad of Vicky
and Marie, beloved brother of Christine and also an adored
and devoted grandad of Thomas, Michael and Matthew.
Due to the current circumstances, Geoff's funeral service
shall be attended by
close family members only.
Donations in memory of Geoff
to Leukaemia UK my be sent c/o Irene Jessop Funeral Service,
Isla House, 81-83 Lanehouse Road, Thornaby. Tel : 01642 601736.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 16, 2020