|
|
|
TURNBULL GEOFFREY MBE
Elwick Village Passed away,
surrounded by family,
on July 23rd 2020
at the age of 74 years.
Geoff was a devout family man
and beloved husband of Sandra,
brother to Edith, father to Jacqueline, Darren, Nick
and Catherine and treasured grandfather.
Geoff was an extremely successful businessman and was a great man in the community who touched many lives, all of which felt the enthusiasm and passion in the
way he lived his life.
His love of horse racing brought him great joy and was also another area of his life in which he achieved great success.
He will be sorely missed by all.
Private funeral service and interment will be held on
Saturday 1st August, 12 noon
at St Peter's Church, Elwick.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu if so desired to
The Injured Jockeys Fund c/o https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/geoff-turnbull
Anyone wishing to pay their respects, please adhere to
social distance guidelines.
Cortege will travel to GT Group,
Whitehouse Business Park for 11.10am, passing North East Industrial Estate, Peterlee, through Horden, Blackhall and Castle Eden onto the A19, passing Elwick Stud at 11.40am, arriving through
Elwick Village for 11.50am.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 28, 2020