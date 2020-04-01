|
ENGLISH George Passed away peacefully in
his sleep of natural causes in
North Tees General Hospital
on 28th March 2020.
Aged 93 years.
Devoted Husband of Esther
(née Gourlay).
Doting Father to
Michael Geoffrey and Esther, respected Father-in-Law to Kimberley English and David Siddle and adoring Grandfather and Great-grandfather to his
many grandchildren.
The funeral service is to take
place on Tuesday 7th April at Stranton Grange Crematorium
at 9:30 am.
As a family we respectfully
ask that in lieu of flowers or cards, donations are made in his name
to Alice House Hospice.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 1, 2020