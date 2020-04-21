Home

Harrison George Richard (Richie) On the 13th April, suddenly at home, Richie, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pam, adored dad of Mandy and Mark, dear
father-in-law of Geoff and Sue, treasured granda of Alex, Adam, Luke, Tom, Sam, Sarah and Holly.
Re-united with Mam. Will always be loved and never forgotten.

Sadly under the current circumstances, it has to be a private service for family only, to be held at Stranton Grange Crematorium, Friday 24th April. Family flowers only, however donations to
Help the Heroes - Armed Forces would be greatly appreciated.
A celebration of Richie's life
will take place at a later date.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 21, 2020
