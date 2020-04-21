|
|
|
Harrison George Richard (Richie) On the 13th April, suddenly at home, Richie, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pam, adored dad of Mandy and Mark, dear
father-in-law of Geoff and Sue, treasured granda of Alex, Adam, Luke, Tom, Sam, Sarah and Holly.
Re-united with Mam. Will always be loved and never forgotten.
Sadly under the current circumstances, it has to be a private service for family only, to be held at Stranton Grange Crematorium, Friday 24th April. Family flowers only, however donations to
Help the Heroes - Armed Forces would be greatly appreciated.
A celebration of Richie's life
will take place at a later date.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 21, 2020