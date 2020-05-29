|
|
|
Marwood George George Marwood
(George The Pipe)
On 25th May 2020, George died peacefully at North Tees Hospital after a short illness, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved brother of the late Jean, wonderful and loving uncle and father figure to Laura Jayne and Derrick and special great uncle to Lauren Sarah and Kieran George who looked up to him as a grandad. Dear loved brother of the late Olga, and special uncle to Kevin, Pamela and John.
Funeral on Monday 8th June at 2pm at Stranton Crematorium.
Family flowers only and
immediate family only.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 29, 2020