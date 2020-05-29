Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Marwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Marwood

Notice Condolences

George Marwood Notice
Marwood George George Marwood
(George The Pipe)
On 25th May 2020, George died peacefully at North Tees Hospital after a short illness, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved brother of the late Jean, wonderful and loving uncle and father figure to Laura Jayne and Derrick and special great uncle to Lauren Sarah and Kieran George who looked up to him as a grandad. Dear loved brother of the late Olga, and special uncle to Kevin, Pamela and John.
Funeral on Monday 8th June at 2pm at Stranton Crematorium.
Family flowers only and
immediate family only.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -