Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
George Sam

Notice Condolences

George Sam Notice
SAM George Everett Aged 103 years.
Beloved husband of the late Catherine Sam (nee McDonald).
Passed away peacefully at North Tees Hospital on 26th June 2020.
Father of Sharon, Sandra, Caroline, Linda, Brenda, George, Joseph, Brian and David.
Loving grandfather
and great grandfather.
Due to current restrictions,
a private family funeral service
to be held at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel.
A memorial service is
to follow at a later date.
Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 6, 2020
