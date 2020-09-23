|
Wildberg On September 15th, suddenly but peacefully, George, dearly loved and precious son of Sheila and a dearly loved brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
There's a lovely lane
called Memory
and we'll meet there every day.
you'll be smiling so contentedly,
and I will hear you say
dwell not on things
that might have been,
nor shed a bitter tear.
For I am happy with the Lord
and all is peaceful here.
Good night, God bless Rasta Man.
Your broken hearted Mam.
The funeral cortege to
leave his Mam's residence
for service of cremation
at Stranton Crematorium
at 10am on Friday 25th September
Casual attire please.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 23, 2020