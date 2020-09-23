|
|
|
Wildberg Suddenly but peacefully, George, cherished and longed for brother of Sheila, brother-in-law of Stu, uncle of Zoe, Carly,
and great uncle of Kira and Ethan,
dear friend of Paul.
So much sorrow with infinite pain,
the emotions inside
I could never explain.
My brother has left,
as I stand here and cry,
my burning tears
are asking me why.
I cherish those memories
both of us shared,
he was a person
who genuinely cared.
I miss him so much,
my brother and friend.
I wish I could wake
and this nightmare would end.
But now I must let him
just rest in peace,
his memory an image
I shall never release.
Rest in peace George, Jah live.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 23, 2020