Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Wildberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Wildberg

Notice Condolences

George Wildberg Notice
Wildberg Suddenly but peacefully, George, cherished and longed for brother of Sheila, brother-in-law of Stu, uncle of Zoe, Carly,
and great uncle of Kira and Ethan,
dear friend of Paul.
So much sorrow with infinite pain,
the emotions inside
I could never explain.
My brother has left,
as I stand here and cry,
my burning tears
are asking me why.
I cherish those memories
both of us shared,
he was a person
who genuinely cared.
I miss him so much,
my brother and friend.
I wish I could wake
and this nightmare would end.
But now I must let him
just rest in peace,
his memory an image
I shall never release.
Rest in peace George, Jah live.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -