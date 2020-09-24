Home

Wildberg GEORGE On September 15th, suddenly but peacefully, George.

Beloved Dad of Victoria and Luke and a dearly loved Granda of Harvey and Tia.

Its been the hardest thing to lose you, you meant so much to us,
you are in our hearts Dad and thats where you will always be.

I know that Heaven called you,
But I wish you could have stayed,
At least the memories
we have of you,
Will never, ever fade.

Love Victoria and Luke xxx

Forever in our hearts Granda,
love Harvey and Tia xxx
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 24, 2020
