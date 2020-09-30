|
|
|
Wildberg Sheila, the mam of the
late George would like to express her heartfelt gratitude to her family for
their loving care and support
at this tragic time.
Thanks to the Police and Paramedics, thanks to all of George's fisherman mates from the Headland and his mates from West View.
Thanks to neighbours and friends for the vast amount of cards and floral tributes.
To the many people who braved the bad weather to applaud George on his final Journey,
it was a great comfort.
My final thanks goes to
Joel Kerr and Staff for the dignity,
care and compassion shown to
George and his family.
You really went that extra mile.
God bless you all.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 30, 2020