DRANE Gerald Of Easington Colliery.
Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on January 20th, Gerald,
aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret and devoted dad of William and the late Carole.
Also a cherished brother.
Cortege to leave his residence on Thursday January 30th for service at The Church of Ascension at 1:30pm prior to interment at Easington Colliery Cemetery.
Friends are kindly invited.
Please meet at the church.
All enquiries to East Durham Funeral Service, Easington.
Tel. 0191 5864322
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 28, 2020
