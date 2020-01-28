|
|
|
McFARLANE
Gerald Herbert Peacefully on January 18th, 2020 at home, Gerry aged 91 years.
Much loved husband of Joyce,
a dearly loved dad of Sue and
Gerald & Dawn, step father to
Mike and Semra, a loved grandad of Catherine, Gareth, Sarah, Victoria and Lea and also
a special great grandad.
Funeral service to take place in Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday February 4th at 12 noon. All are welcome.
Please meet at the Crematorium Chapel. Family flowers only
please by request.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors
Tel 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 28, 2020