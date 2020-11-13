|
SLOAN Gil
(Late of Hartlepool) Passed away peacefully
after a long illness on
Wednesday 11th November 2020 at Royal Preston Hospital,
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Joan
(nee Farnham), much loved
Dad to Duncan and Maureen, cherished father-in-law of Mags and Pete and an adored Grandad and Great Grandad.
Sadly missed by all
his friends and family.
Unfortunately, due to current Covid restrictions, this funeral is to be private and held in Preston on 25th November at 13:30, however, a memorial service will be scheduled in Hartlepool next year and the Preston service will be available to watch online.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made to Gil's choice of charities.
Please email [email protected] for details of the charities and how to view the service.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 13, 2020