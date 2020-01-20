Home

BROWN GLADYS MAY On Wednesday 8th January, peacefully in North Tees Hospital after a short illness,
May aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of Harry, much loved mam of Derek and Stephen,
dear mother in law of Brenda and Sharon and a most cherished nanna and great nanna.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 27th January at 2pm in Stranton Cemetery Chapel prior to burial in Stranton Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, to Brierton Lodge Care Home.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 20, 2020
