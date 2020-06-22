Home

Grace Windsor

Grace Windsor Notice
WINDSOR Grace
née Gilbert Sadly passed away on
15th June,
aged 86 years.
Much loved wife of Doug.
Adored mam of Julie and Mark. Cherished grandma of
Luke, Amy, Eve and Tom.
Respected mother-in-law of Julie and Shaun, a treasured aunty
and precious friend.
Funeral Service to take place on Friday 26th June at 3pm at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel. Donations in memory of Grace will be gratefully received on behalf of Alice House Hospice.
All enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 22, 2020
