GRAINGER GWYNETH Peacefully on 22nd October 2020,
aged 94 years.
Gwyneth (nee Stoddart),
dearly loved wife of the late Jim,
much loved mother of
Ann and Tony and
mother-in-law of Abbas and Anne.
Devoted nana to Vicki, Jonathan, Jasmine and Shereen.

Will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.

Funeral service on
Thursday 5th November at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 11am. Due to current restrictions you are welcome to pay your respects
outside the chapel.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Alice House Hospice.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 29, 2020
