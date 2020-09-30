|
|
|
HARKNESS Hilary It is with great sadness that we announce the death of
Hilary Harkness, nee Clouston,
on 22nd September 2020.
Cherished wife of the late
Ronnie Harkness, beloved mother to Patricia, John and Pamela, and dear Grandma to Philippa, Lillian, Bonnie and Sarah, she will be with us in our hearts forever.
There will be a service at Stranton All Saints Church at 2pm on Wednesday, 7th October which will be streamed online for those who wish to join us in mourning her passing, and also in celebrating her long and happy life.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 30, 2020