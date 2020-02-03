|
|
|
COWLEY Hilda Peacefully in hospital on January 23rd 2020. Hilda, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill and a much loved mum to Janet.
Funeral service to take place at
The Parish Church of St. Hilda's on Thursday February 6th at 11am followed by burial within
West View Cemetery.
All are welcome please meet at church. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to The Royal British Legion
in memory of Hilda.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors
Tel 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 3, 2020