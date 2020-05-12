Home

Joel D Kerr Funeral Director (Hartlepool)
191 York Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9EE
01429 269000
Funeral service
Private
Stranton Grange Crematorium
Hilda Spence Notice
Spence Hilda
(nee Grainger) On Tuesday 5th May,
after a long illness, bravely borne,
in Sheraton Court Nursing Home, Hilda, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of Chris, loving mother of Christopher and Brian, also a much loved grandmother and great grandmother.
A private funeral service
and cremation to be held on Thursday 14th May at 2.30 p.m. in
Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to be paid direct to The Great North
Air Ambulance Service.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 12, 2020
