|
|
|
SPENCE Hilda Chris and family would
like to thank all who sent messages, cards and letters of condolence
and sympathy.
With a special thanks to the
NHS staff of North Tees and Hartlepool Trust and
South Tees Hospitals Trust.
We are especially grateful for the care provided to Hilda by all the staff of Sheraton Court Care Home and the support given to the family.
And finally, thanks to Joel D. Kerr Funeral Services for their advice, help and service.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 27, 2020