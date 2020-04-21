|
WILSON HILDA Hilda Wilson
(nee Mitchell)
peacefully at home,
on 10th April 2020,
aged 91 years.
Dearly loved and devoted
wife of the late Robert.
Beloved Mam of Alan and Anthony and much loved mother in law of Lynne. Cherished Nana of Kelly, Tony and Claire. Adored Great Nana of Kal and Flinn.
WILSON
ROBERT
Robert Wilson
'Bobby'
peacefully in hospital,
on Tuesday 14th April 2020,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved and devoted
husband of the late Hilda.
Much loved father of Alan
and Anthony and much loved
father in law of Lynne.Treasured Granda of Kelly, Tony and Claire.
Adored Great Granda
of Kal and Flinn.
Forever in our hearts.
We would like to say a special thank you to the amazing
ladies at Care Watch for providing gold standard care, dedication
and friendship, which enabled Hilda and Bobby
to be together at home
and to the NHS staff on Ward 37 North Tees Hospital .
We are eternally grateful.
A private family service
to take place.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 21, 2020