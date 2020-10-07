Home

Compton Ian Alan Peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne,
Ian, aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of Christine,
much loved Dad of Andrew and Jamie, cherished granda of Alix, Libby and Lewis, dear brother of Maureen, brother in law of Rob
and uncle of Lisa.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Friday 16th October at 11am in Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Alice House Hospice.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 7, 2020
