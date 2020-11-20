|
Falkingham Ian On Sunday 15th November
peacefully in hospital
Ian aged 61 years.
Beloved Husband of Iris.
Much loved Dad of Sacha,
Son in Law Michael, Step Dad
to David, Mandy and Gillian.
Adored Grandad 15 and Great Grandad of 14.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service and cremation
to take place on Wednesday
25th November at 1.00pm
in Stranton Grange Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 20, 2020