Ian Hewitt Notice
Hewitt Ian On 14th July, suddenly at home,
Ian, aged 72 years.
Beloved husband to the late Linda, adored father to Mark, Glyn, Chris and Mandie, respected
father-in-law to Lynne, Lindsay and the late Vicki, loving granda to
Amy, Jessie, George, Nicole
and Jackson.
Greatly missed and loved.
Rest in peace.
A private funeral service will take place at The Parish Church of
St Hilda, The Headland, on Monday 27th July at 10am, prior to cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 11am.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 22, 2020
