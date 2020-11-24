|
|
|
Purdy Ian D Peacefully in hospital on
October 31st, Ian David Purdy,
aged 73.
Beloved husband of June, father of Alistair and Christopher, brother to Elspeth, father in law to Katie and Libbi, grandfather of Joe and Ben and step grandfather to George.
Ian was Manager of the Northern Rock in Hartlepool for 13 years.
He was an active member of Round Table and 41 Club, and was also Secretary to the Friends of HMS Trincomalee.
He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 24, 2020