Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
10:30
Parish Church of St. Aidan
Interment
Following Services
Stranton Grange Cemetery
Irene Bage Notice
Bage Irene Veronica
nee Milburn (Aged 75 years)
Passed away peacefully on
Friday 17th July in hospital
with Fiona by her side.
Much loved mam, mother-in-law, gran, sister, aunty, cousin and cherished friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at the Parish Church of St. Aidan on Wednesday 29th July at 10.30am, prior to interment at
Stranton Grange Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234777

Back home in the Rhondda.
Nos da Mam.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 25, 2020
