|
|
|
Bage Irene Veronica
nee Milburn (Aged 75 years)
Passed away peacefully on
Friday 17th July in hospital
with Fiona by her side.
Much loved mam, mother-in-law, gran, sister, aunty, cousin and cherished friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at the Parish Church of St. Aidan on Wednesday 29th July at 10.30am, prior to interment at
Stranton Grange Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234777
Back home in the Rhondda.
Nos da Mam.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 25, 2020