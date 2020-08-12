|
|
|
COE Irene Peacefully with family by her side on the 8th August, aged 91,
at Stichell House Care Home.
Beloved Wife to Ron.
Beloved Mum to Glennys, Nick and Peter, much loved Mother-in-law
to Karen and Lorraine.
Much loved Grandma to
Andrew, Ruth, Reuben,
Anna, Abbi and Daniel.
Much loved Great Grandma
to Isaac.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 20th August at 13:00pm at Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Donations, if so desired, to
RNLI Hartlepool Lifeboat Station.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 12, 2020