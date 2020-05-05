Home

Matthews Ivor Second son of Thomas Abner Matthews and Mary Jane Clayton, died peacefully at
North Tees Hospital on
St George's Day a few weeks before his 90th birthday.
A plumber by trade,
Ivor had his own business and was also employed as an estimator by Middlesbrough B.C.
He enjoyed gardening, painting and sport: a trialist with Middlesbrough FC; he shot rifle for his regiment (DoW); a fisherman; and member of Hartlepool Golf Club; also a stalwart of
Hartlepool Male Voice Choir.
Above all he was the beloved partner of Frances Wallace, devoted father of Gillian and
proud grandfather of
Alexandra and Zara.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

IVOR MATTHEWS, 23rd April 2020, leaving a hole in my life but lots of lovely memories.
Always, Frances.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 5, 2020
