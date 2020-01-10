|
|
|
ELLIOTT IVY (Ouston, formerly of Shadforth, Easington Colliery, Easington Village and Ludworth). Peacefully
on 23rd December 2019,
aged 87 years.
Ivy (nee Cowan),
beloved wife of Hugh.
Devoted mam of Hugh.
Much loved grandma of
Meghan, Thomas and Mathew.
Ivy will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A celebration of Ivy's life will take place at Durham Crematorium
on Friday 17th January 2020 at
11.00 am. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu
may be made to the
Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Chester le Street (0191) 3871212.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 10, 2020