Briggs Jacqueline Special memories of our beloved, darling daughter Jacqueline.
Young and beautiful Jacq
you will always be,
Your beautiful face
stays in our memory,
We would give anything
to see your lovely smile,
And to hold you close
for just a little while,
One day Jacq our dreams
will come true,
When our Lord calls us
to be with you.
(We'll meet again Jacq)
Loved and missed forever Jacq,
Mam, Dad and Kevin x x x
Your never more that a thought away Jacq.
Love Sharon, John and family.
Sadly missed along life's way Jacq.
Loved always, Pat, Malcolm and family x x
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 21, 2020