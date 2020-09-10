Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Russell

Notice Condolences

Jacqueline Russell Notice
Russell Jacqueline
(Nee Chapman) On 29th August, peacefully after a fight with great courage and dignity. Jacqueline, aged 77 years Dearly loved mam of Leeza and Craig, dear mother-in-law of Phil and Judith, much loved nana of Darren and Lauren, Samantha and Gavin, Jake and Kristie, Bryony and Ryan, Natasha and Craig and Lauren. Also great nana to Brandon, Jordan, Chloe, Lauryn, Amelia, Chapman and Oliver, Pixie and Roman. Also a dear
sister of David and
sister-in-law of Maureen.
A funeral celebration of the life of Jacqueline will take place on
Friday September 11th and Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 10am. Splash of colour may be worn if desired.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired c/o
The Dogs Trust, Darlington,
Hill House Farm, Sadberge,
County Durham DL2 1SL.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -