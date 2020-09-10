|
|
|
Russell Jacqueline
(Nee Chapman) On 29th August, peacefully after a fight with great courage and dignity. Jacqueline, aged 77 years Dearly loved mam of Leeza and Craig, dear mother-in-law of Phil and Judith, much loved nana of Darren and Lauren, Samantha and Gavin, Jake and Kristie, Bryony and Ryan, Natasha and Craig and Lauren. Also great nana to Brandon, Jordan, Chloe, Lauryn, Amelia, Chapman and Oliver, Pixie and Roman. Also a dear
sister of David and
sister-in-law of Maureen.
A funeral celebration of the life of Jacqueline will take place on
Friday September 11th and Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 10am. Splash of colour may be worn if desired.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired c/o
The Dogs Trust, Darlington,
Hill House Farm, Sadberge,
County Durham DL2 1SL.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 10, 2020