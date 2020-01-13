|
Crangle James (Jim) On Friday January 3rd, peacefully in hospital, surrounded by his loving family, Jim, aged 86 years.
Loving husband of Barbara
(nee Addison), much loved dad of Barbara, Jimmy, Michelle and Mark, dear father in law of Chris, Seanna, Brian and Karen, also a cherished granda and great granda.
Greatly missed and
always remembered.
Funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 22nd January at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Directors Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 13, 2020