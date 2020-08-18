Home

James Noone

James Noone Notice
NOONE
James (Jim) Peacefully passed on 13th August at his home with adoring daughter and grandson by his side.
Beloved husband of the late Noelle, much loved dad of Yvonne and the late Geraldine and treasured
grandad to Sean.

Deeply missed by Yvonne and Sean and his many relatives and friends in both Ireland and Hartlepool.
Requiem mass will be celebrated on Thursday August 20th at
St. Joseph's RC Church, Hutton Avenue at 10 am, prior to interment at Stranton Grange Cemetery.
Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service.
Tel: 01429 234777.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 18, 2020
