Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Brown

Notice Condolences

Jean Brown Notice
Brown Jean
(nee Hastings) Sadly passed away peacefully at home on the 24th June,
Jean aged 71 years, much loved wife of John, adored mam of Irene, granny of Danielle and great granny of Jack & Connie.
A treasured aunt and precious friend to everyone.
Funeral Service on Monday
6th July at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 11.00am.
No flowers please by request, donations in lieu (if so desired) to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234777

Some day I hope to meet you,
some day, I know not when, to clasp your hand in a better land, never to part again.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -