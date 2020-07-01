|
Brown Jean
(nee Hastings) Sadly passed away peacefully at home on the 24th June,
Jean aged 71 years, much loved wife of John, adored mam of Irene, granny of Danielle and great granny of Jack & Connie.
A treasured aunt and precious friend to everyone.
Funeral Service on Monday
6th July at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 11.00am.
No flowers please by request, donations in lieu (if so desired) to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234777
Some day I hope to meet you,
some day, I know not when, to clasp your hand in a better land, never to part again.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 1, 2020