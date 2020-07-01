|
|
|
Brown Jean
(nee Hastings) We are so saddened at the loss of
a much loved sister and auntie.
Jean made a difference to all of our lives and we are so thankful that she was a loving part of it as she was kind, funny and loving.
We have so many cherished memories as she was such a special person to us all.
We will miss Jean and she will remain in our hearts and memories for the rest of our lives.
Our family will not be the same without Jean and I hope we can find comfort together during this difficult time.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 1, 2020