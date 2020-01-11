Home

Jean Hauxwell

Jean Hauxwell Notice
HAUXWELL Jean Elizabeth On January 4th, passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by loving friends, aged 73 years.
Much loved daughter of the late Matt and Het, treasured grandaughter of her late grandparents and dearly loved fiancée of David.
Will be sadly missed
by all of her friends,
both here and in Barbados.
Funeral service will take place at The Parish Church of
St. John the Baptist, Greatham on
Monday January 20th at 1:30pm
prior to cremation.
No floral tributes by Jean's request, donations in lieu if so desired to St John the Baptist Church or Cancer Research,
All are welcome.
Please meet at church.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service, Tel. 01429234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 11, 2020
