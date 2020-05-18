|
|
|
LANCASTER Jean Mary
(nee Harkness) On Sunday 10th May,
dear wife of the recently
departed Francis, much loved mother of Susan and the late Richard, and a loving grandma to David, Frances, Helen, Alison
and Karen with seven great grandchildren, died peacefully
at Alice House Hospice, where
in her short stay she was
treated with kindness and consideration and kept comfortable by dedicated
staff who maintained
her dignity to the end.
A private funeral and cremation will be held on Friday 22nd May at 9:30am for both Jean and Francis, if you would like to keep them
in your thoughts at that time.
Family flowers only, but donations to Alice House Hospice
in their memory would be
greatly appreciated.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 18, 2020