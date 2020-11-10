|
MILLARD Jean On the 30th October 2020, peacefully at West View Lodge Care Home, Jean, aged 97 years.
Dearly loved daughter of the late Wilfred and Lillian, sister of the
late Wilfred, Lillian and Walter, much loved aunt of Michael,
Pauline, Paul, Stephen, Christine and the late Linda,
also a cherished great aunt.
Funeral service of thanksgiving
at the Parish Church
of St Paul, Grange Road on
Friday 13th November at 10am
prior to interment at
Stranton Grange Cemetery.
Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 10, 2020