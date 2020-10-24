|
|
|
SMITH Easington
(late of Horden) Peacefully on 17th October 2020, aged 88 years.
Jean (nee Baynham)
dearly loved wife of Benny,
loving mother of Kevin, Brian,Valerie and Ian.
A much loved nanna and
great nanna and will be
sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Private service will take place
by immediate family only on
Tuesday 27th October 2020 at Church of the Ascension, Easington Colliery at 1.30pm followed by cremation at
Durham Crematorium.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 24, 2020