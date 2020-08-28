|
|
|
Allison Joan Margaret
née Jarvis On Sunday 23rd August, peacefully at the Hawthorns Care Centre, Joan aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Brian,
dear sister of Norma, Alan, Ron, David and the late Harry, Kenneth,
Brian and Margaret.
Special sister-in-law and friend of Sheila, Joyce, Ronnie,
Henry, Gill and Mel.
An unforgettable Aunt, Great Aunt and Great Great Aunt.
You will always be remembered for the good times that we shared your laughter and the way that you cared. Now time for you to
rest and fly free.
Good night God bless xxx
Funeral service and cremation to be held on Tuesday 1st September at 10.00am in
Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired
to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 28, 2020