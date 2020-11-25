Home

Joan Clark Notice
Clark Joan On 18th November 2020, suddenly but peacefully at home. Joan,
aged 85 years. Beloved wife of John. Much loved mam of David, Alison, Joanne and the late Shelagh. Dear mother-in-law of Anne, Tony & Paul. Adored nanna, grandma & little nanna of Andrew, Nikki, Craig, Danielle, Alyssa, Jayden & Isla Mae. Funeral Service at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 2nd December at 1pm. Due to current restriction only 30 people are allowed in the Crematorium Chapel. All Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234777.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 25, 2020
