COOPER Joan
(née McLoughlin) On May 27th, peacefully in hospital after a short illness.
Joan aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Bernard, much loved mum of Michael (Mick), dear mother in law of Ann.
Cortege to leave Joan's residence on Wednesday June 10th.
For service and cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 11am.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to
a .
At Joan's request please wear bright colours.
Sleeping peacefully.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 5, 2020
