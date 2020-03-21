Home

Joan McIver

Notice Condolences

Joan McIver Notice
McIVER - Joan
(nee Robinson) On Tuesday 17th March 2020.
Peacefully at Meadowfield Court.
Passed away with Sandra
by her side,
Joan
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan.
loving and devoted mam to Sandra and friend of Martin.
My beautiful mam
was so precious to me,
my heart aches so much,
until we meet again XXX.
Reunited with Alan.
Cortege to leave
Strathmore House on
Friday 27th March for service at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 1pm.
All are kindly invited.
Please meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to Hartlepool Vision Support.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 21, 2020
