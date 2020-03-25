Home

D J Screen & Sons (Huddersfield)
222-224 Bradford Road
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD1 6LJ
01484 452220
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:15
Huddersfield Crematorium
HD2 2JF
View Map
Joan Mitchell Notice
MITCHELL Joan 12th March 2020.
Passed away peacefully,
aged 90 years,
at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
formerly of High Grange, Billingham. Joan, the loving wife
of the late Andrew,
a much loved mother
to David and Graham,
the proud grandma of
Joanne, Emma, Tom and Hannah and caring great grandma
of Oliver and Harlow,
Funeral service and committal will be held on Friday 3rd April
at 11:15am at the
Huddersfield Crematorium,
HD2 2JF, no floral tributes by request please but donations would be gratefully received in lieu for Marie Curie for which a donation box will be available.
Any enquiries to the
D.J. Screen & Sons Funeral Home, Huddersfield, Tel 01484 452220.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 25, 2020
