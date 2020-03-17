|
|
|
POLLITT Joan (nee Morris) On 15th March 2020,
Peacefully at
Brierton Lodge Nursing Home,
Joan aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alec,
dearly loved and devoted
mam of Ian.
Funeral service at
Stranton Grange Crematorium on Tuesday 24th March at 12.00 noon.
All are welcome, please meet
at the crematorium chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to RNLI.
All Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 17, 2020