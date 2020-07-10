|
GARNER Joe Died peacefully on 5th July 2020.
A wonderful and
caring husband of Jean,
dearly loved dad of Steven and Lisa,
loved and respected father-in-law and a dearly loved granda
of India and Etienne.
Due to current circumstances, a private funeral service will take place at Stranton Grange Crematorium.
We would like to say how caring
and kind all the staff at
Brierton Lodge have been to
Joe and all the family.
Family flowers only please,
donations (if so desired)
to Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 10, 2020