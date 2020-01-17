|
WALLER Joe On 12th January, passed away peacefully after a short illness,
aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Pat, much loved dad of Debra and the late Joe, dear father-in-law of Paul and Jackie, devoted granda to Shaun and his partner Lauren, Christopher and Grace, precious great-granda of Joe and Harry. Requiem Mass will be offered
on Friday 24th January at
St. John Vianney's RC Church,
King Oswy Drive at 12.30pm
prior to interment at
West View Road Cemetery.
Enquiries to Victoria House
Funeral Service Tel: 01429 234777.
Reunited with Mam and Joe.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 17, 2020