Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Barker-Platt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Barker-Platt

Notice Condolences

John Barker-Platt Notice
BARKER-PLATT John Aged 86 years, sadly passed
away on 28th July at home
after a short illness.
Husband to Lucy, dear dad
to Graham, Alan and Robert,
a loving dad-in-law to Julie and Michelle, a devoted granda to Daniel, Tia Mae and Dylan.
Cremation service to take place
on Wednesday 5th August at
Hartlepool Crematorium, 1pm.
As long as hearts remember,
as long as hearts still care,
we do not part with those we love,
they're with us everywhere.
God Bless you Dad.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -