BARKER-PLATT John Aged 86 years, sadly passed
away on 28th July at home
after a short illness.
Husband to Lucy, dear dad
to Graham, Alan and Robert,
a loving dad-in-law to Julie and Michelle, a devoted granda to Daniel, Tia Mae and Dylan.
Cremation service to take place
on Wednesday 5th August at
Hartlepool Crematorium, 1pm.
As long as hearts remember,
as long as hearts still care,
we do not part with those we love,
they're with us everywhere.
God Bless you Dad.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 3, 2020